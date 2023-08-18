On Friday, Nico Hoerner (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 35 games this year (31.5%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .296 AVG .266 .363 OBP .319 .429 SLG .376 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 35 RBI 24 33/20 K/BB 35/15 16 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings