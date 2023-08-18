Jeimer Candelario vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .273 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (72 of 112), with at least two hits 29 times (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (35 of 112), with two or more RBI 16 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (49 of 112), with two or more runs 14 times (12.5%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|5
|.274
|AVG
|.263
|.363
|OBP
|.300
|.488
|SLG
|.316
|31
|XBH
|1
|7
|HR
|0
|27
|RBI
|0
|47/23
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
