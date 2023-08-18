Ian Happ -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 79 walks.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

In 60.7% of his games this season (71 of 117), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (14.5%).

He has scored in 45 games this year (38.5%), including 12 multi-run games (10.3%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .234 AVG .246 .349 OBP .375 .407 SLG .401 20 XBH 19 8 HR 6 35 RBI 20 64/38 K/BB 54/41 4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings