Ian Happ vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 79 walks.
- He ranks 113th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- In 60.7% of his games this season (71 of 117), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (14.5%).
- He has scored in 45 games this year (38.5%), including 12 multi-run games (10.3%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.234
|AVG
|.246
|.349
|OBP
|.375
|.407
|SLG
|.401
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|35
|RBI
|20
|64/38
|K/BB
|54/41
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Ragans (3-4) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
