Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .440 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .219 with six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 41 of 86 games this year (47.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (8.1%).

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has had an RBI in 18 games this year (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (22.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Rockies

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .187 AVG .248 .264 OBP .313 .280 SLG .444 4 XBH 11 3 HR 6 13 RBI 17 26/12 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings