The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 82), and 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.0% of his games this year, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (24.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .258 AVG .205 .321 OBP .267 .320 SLG .315 6 XBH 11 1 HR 2 17 RBI 16 25/11 K/BB 27/10 4 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings