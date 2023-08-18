The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 walks.
  • Swanson has gotten a hit in 64 of 106 games this season (60.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.4%).
  • He has homered in 16 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Swanson has had an RBI in 38 games this season (35.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 53
.277 AVG .229
.346 OBP .328
.485 SLG .398
22 XBH 17
10 HR 8
35 RBI 25
52/21 K/BB 62/28
1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
