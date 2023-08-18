You can find player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-7) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 21 starts this season.

Taillon has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 13 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Aug. 8 7.0 3 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 131 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 35 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .282/.342/.404 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 110 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.379/.554 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 34 bases.

He has a .276/.317/.495 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He has a .255/.298/.437 slash line on the season.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.