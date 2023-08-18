Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Royals on August 18, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Taillon Stats
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-7) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 21 starts this season.
- Taillon has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Taillon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|3.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|5.2
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 131 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 35 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.342/.404 on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has put up 110 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.379/.554 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 34 bases.
- He has a .276/.317/.495 slash line on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.
- He has a .255/.298/.437 slash line on the season.
- Perez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 11
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.