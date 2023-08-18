Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (62-58) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (39-84) will square off in the series opener on Friday, August 18 at Wrigley Field. The matchup will start at 2:20 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-185). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-7, 5.71 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (3-4, 4.21 ERA)

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 33 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 3-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 35, or 32.1%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 12-38 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+185) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +165 - 2nd

