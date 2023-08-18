Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Friday at Wrigley Field against Jameson Taillon, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 147 total home runs.

Chicago's .419 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Cubs' .254 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (604 total, five per game).

The Cubs are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.287).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Taillon is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.

Taillon will try to collect his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Blue Jays W 6-2 Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Reese Olson 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Steele Matt Manning

