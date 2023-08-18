Cubs vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nico Hoerner and Salvador Perez will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+155).
Cubs vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have a 33-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.9% of those games).
- Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 65.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-53-4).
- The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|33-29
|29-29
|25-28
|37-30
|42-40
|20-18
