Friday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (62-58) taking on the Kansas City Royals (39-84) at 2:20 PM (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-7) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (3-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 33 out of the 57 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Chicago has won three of its six games when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Chicago has scored 604 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule