Cubs vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (62-58) taking on the Kansas City Royals (39-84) at 2:20 PM (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-7) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (3-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have won 33 out of the 57 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Chicago has won three of its six games when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Chicago has scored 604 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Javier Assad vs José Berríos
|August 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
|August 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 15
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|August 16
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
|August 19
|Royals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
|August 20
|Royals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Javier Assad vs Reese Olson
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Tarik Skubal
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Matt Manning
