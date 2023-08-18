Cody Bellinger vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cody Bellinger -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Royals Player Props
|Cubs vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 110 hits and an OBP of .379 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 75.3% of his games this season (67 of 89), with multiple hits 32 times (36.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 39 games this season (43.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 58.4% of his games this year (52 of 89), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.333
|AVG
|.321
|.386
|OBP
|.371
|.571
|SLG
|.535
|24
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|26
|30/15
|K/BB
|28/14
|11
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Ragans (3-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.21 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.