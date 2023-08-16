How to Watch the White Sox vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
The Chicago White Sox will look to Elvis Andrus for continued offensive production when they take the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Wrigley Field.
White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 130 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- The White Sox rank 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .385 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The White Sox rank 25th in the league with 495 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- The White Sox strike out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.383 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has four quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Clevinger has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Ian Hamilton
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|George Kirby
