The Chicago Cubs and Mike Tauchman will take on the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+140). The over/under is 11 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 11 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in 28, or 34.6%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have won six of their 19 games, or 31.6%, when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving the White Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 52 of 119 chances this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 23-39 19-28 29-43 35-54 13-17

