Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .206 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Barnhart has had a hit in 17 of 44 games this season (38.6%), including multiple hits five times (11.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 44 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season, Barnhart has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Cubs Players vs the White Sox

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 19
.186 AVG .229
.250 OBP .333
.203 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 8
24/5 K/BB 16/7
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.55 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
