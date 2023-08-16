Tucker Barnhart vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .206 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Barnhart has had a hit in 17 of 44 games this season (38.6%), including multiple hits five times (11.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 44 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Barnhart has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.186
|AVG
|.229
|.250
|OBP
|.333
|.203
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|8
|24/5
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.55 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
