The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .255 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Suzuki will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last games.

In 64.2% of his 95 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (9.5%).

In 39 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .230 AVG .276 .316 OBP .344 .345 SLG .464 11 XBH 19 4 HR 7 20 RBI 21 45/19 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings