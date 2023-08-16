On Wednesday, Ian Happ (batting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 79 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (70 of 116), with multiple hits 25 times (21.6%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this season (33 of 116), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .233 AVG .246 .351 OBP .375 .410 SLG .401 20 XBH 19 8 HR 6 35 RBI 20 64/38 K/BB 54/41 4 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings