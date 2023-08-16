Elvis Andrus vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (22.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.8%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (24.7%), including six multi-run games (7.4%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.258
|AVG
|.204
|.321
|OBP
|.268
|.320
|SLG
|.317
|6
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|16
|25/11
|K/BB
|26/10
|4
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
