The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 72.6% of his games this season (61 of 84), with multiple hits 21 times (25.0%).

In 14 games this season, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.5% of his games this season, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 84 games (39.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .299 AVG .247 .337 OBP .295 .443 SLG .455 12 XBH 16 6 HR 8 26 RBI 24 34/10 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings