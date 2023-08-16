Eloy Jiménez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 72.6% of his games this season (61 of 84), with multiple hits 21 times (25.0%).
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.5% of his games this season, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 84 games (39.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.299
|AVG
|.247
|.337
|OBP
|.295
|.443
|SLG
|.455
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|24
|34/10
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
