The Chicago White Sox (48-72) will attempt to sweep the Chicago Cubs (61-58) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 8:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (5-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs will hand the ball to Assad (2-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in 21 games this season.

Javier Assad vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 495 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .237 for the campaign with 130 home runs, 21st in the league.

The White Sox have gone 0-for-5 in 1 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.

Clevinger has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Clevinger is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

In five of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.