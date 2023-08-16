As they try for the series sweep on Wednesday, August 16, Mike Clevinger will toe the rubber for the Chicago White Sox (48-72) as they match up against the Chicago Cubs (61-58), who will counter with Javier Assad. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +140. The game's over/under has been set at 10.5 runs.

Cubs vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 56 times and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 6-6 (50%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over their last 10 outings (all had set totals), the Cubs combined with their opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 28, or 34.6%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +145 - 2nd

