Mike Clevinger will start for the Chicago White Sox aiming to shut down Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 145 total home runs.

The Cubs rank ninth in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with a .255 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring five runs per game (600 total runs).

The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Cubs' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays W 6-2 Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Jameson Taillon Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Reese Olson 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal

