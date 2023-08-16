Cody Bellinger -- batting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 108 hits and an OBP of .377 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 66 of 88 games this season (75.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (35.2%).

He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 39 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 58.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .329 AVG .321 .383 OBP .371 .566 SLG .535 23 XBH 15 9 HR 9 33 RBI 26 29/15 K/BB 28/14 11 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings