Andrew Benintendi vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .334.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 132nd in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 74.8% of his games this year (80 of 107), with more than one hit 28 times (26.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 107 games played this season, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (26 of 107), with two or more RBI five times (4.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.275
|AVG
|.263
|.343
|OBP
|.327
|.347
|SLG
|.351
|14
|XBH
|15
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|22
|37/20
|K/BB
|32/20
|6
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Assad (2-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.12, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.