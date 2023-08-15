Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (32 of 80), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (33.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .273 AVG .267 .306 OBP .313 .432 SLG .437 11 XBH 13 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 29/6 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 1

