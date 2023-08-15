Yan Gomes vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (32 of 80), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (33.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.273
|AVG
|.267
|.306
|OBP
|.313
|.432
|SLG
|.437
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|29/6
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (162 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
