Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, at 8:05 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-165). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (33.8%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a record of 5-13, a 27.8% win rate, when they're set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 118 games with a total this season.

The White Sox are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 22-39 19-28 28-43 34-54 13-17

