Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (61-57) and Chicago White Sox (47-72) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on August 15.

The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (4-6) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-5).

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have won in 27, or 33.8%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 12 games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (490 total), the White Sox are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

White Sox Schedule