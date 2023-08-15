White Sox vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (61-57) and Chicago White Sox (47-72) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on August 15.
The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (4-6) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-5).
White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The White Sox have won in 27, or 33.8%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, the White Sox have won three of 12 games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (490 total), the White Sox are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Ian Hamilton
|August 11
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Javier Assad
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Peter Lambert
|August 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland
|August 20
|@ Rockies
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen
|August 21
|Mariners
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Luis Castillo
