On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 91 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 91 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this year (30.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 49
.215 AVG .260
.254 OBP .309
.264 SLG .304
5 XBH 9
1 HR 0
11 RBI 10
39/7 K/BB 47/14
2 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 133 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Hendricks (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
