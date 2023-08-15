On Tuesday, Seiya Suzuki (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .255.

Suzuki is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Suzuki has recorded a hit in 60 of 94 games this year (63.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.4%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 94), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.9% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 52 .230 AVG .276 .317 OBP .344 .329 SLG .464 10 XBH 19 3 HR 7 19 RBI 21 43/19 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings