Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ (.256 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 79 walks while hitting .240.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
- In 69 of 115 games this year (60.0%) Happ has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this year (27.8%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (38.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.246
|.352
|OBP
|.375
|.398
|SLG
|.401
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|20
|62/38
|K/BB
|54/41
|4
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (162 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
