The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .226.

In 42 of 80 games this year (52.5%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has homered in three games this year (3.8%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (21.3%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .258 AVG .197 .321 OBP .263 .320 SLG .314 6 XBH 11 1 HR 2 17 RBI 14 25/11 K/BB 25/10 4 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings