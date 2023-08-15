Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 83 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.3% of them.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 34 games this year (41.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 83 games (39.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.299
|AVG
|.247
|.337
|OBP
|.296
|.443
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|24
|34/10
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.17 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
