The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Swanson has had a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 104), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven home a run in 38 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 41.3% of his games this season (43 of 104), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .285 AVG .229 .350 OBP .328 .500 SLG .398 22 XBH 17 10 HR 8 35 RBI 25 50/19 K/BB 62/28 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings