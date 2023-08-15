The Chicago White Sox (47-72) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Chicago Cubs (61-57) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Cubs vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.27 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (4-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.17 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 15 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Hendricks has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Kyle Hendricks vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 490 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .237 for the campaign with 129 home runs, 21st in the league.

The White Sox have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.

Toussaint has yet to record a quality start so far this year.

Toussaint will look to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.2 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Touki Toussaint vs. Cubs

He will take the mound against a Cubs offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1024 total hits (on a .255 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (ninth in the league) with 143 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Toussaint has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run.

