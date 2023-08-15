Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Luis Robert and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Hendricks Stats

Kyle Hendricks (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Hendricks has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Braves Aug. 4 4.0 8 7 7 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 7.0 8 3 3 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 6.1 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 129 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 33 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .280/.338/.404 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 108 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 28 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .328/.379/.556 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 116 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.325/.563 so far this season.

Robert will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI (105 total hits).

He's slashing .255/.318/.432 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 13 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.