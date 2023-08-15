The Chicago Cubs (61-57) and the Chicago White Sox (47-72) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, August 15 at Wrigley Field, with Kyle Hendricks getting the nod for the Cubs and Touki Toussaint taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +150. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Cubs and White Sox game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Cody Bellinger hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 32, or 58.2%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 3-2 (60%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In their last 10 matchups (all had set totals), the Cubs combined with their opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The White Sox have come away with 27 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 12 games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+175) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+120) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +165 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.