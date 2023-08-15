How to Watch the Cubs vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Andrew Vaughn and Mike Tauchman will hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 143 total home runs.
- The Cubs' .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in the majors.
- The Cubs' .255 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (597 total runs).
- The Cubs are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.288).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Hendricks is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Hendricks is looking to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Reese Olson
