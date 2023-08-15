Andrew Vaughn and Mike Tauchman will hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 143 total home runs.

The Cubs' .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in the majors.

The Cubs' .255 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Cubs have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (597 total runs).

The Cubs are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.288).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Hendricks is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Hendricks is looking to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays W 6-2 Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Jameson Taillon Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.