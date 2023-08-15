The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.379) and total hits (108) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 66 of 87 games this season (75.9%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (35.6%).

In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.5%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Bellinger has driven home a run in 39 games this year (44.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 58.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.4%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .335 AVG .321 .386 OBP .371 .576 SLG .535 23 XBH 15 9 HR 9 33 RBI 26 28/14 K/BB 28/14 11 SB 6

