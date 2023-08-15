The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Morel has had a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (24.0%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has an RBI in 34 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .265 AVG .248 .313 OBP .338 .508 SLG .511 15 XBH 17 8 HR 10 32 RBI 23 51/10 K/BB 50/17 3 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings