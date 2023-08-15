The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Brewers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while batting .255.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 77 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .265 AVG .245 .333 OBP .303 .475 SLG .389 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 32 RBI 30 38/15 K/BB 56/14 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings