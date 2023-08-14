Right now the Chicago Bears have been given +6000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago went 5-10-1 ATS last season.

Last season, 10 Bears games went over the point total.

It was a hard season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one away from home.

As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (131.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (53.8 per game).

On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and accumulated 731 yards (43.0 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards totaled 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Eagles last year.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

