Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Brewers Player Props
|White Sox vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Brewers
|White Sox vs Brewers Odds
|White Sox vs Brewers Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .242 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- In 48 of 95 games this year (50.5%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this year (23 of 95), with more than one RBI eight times (8.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.297
|OBP
|.332
|.331
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|28/11
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (8-8) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.