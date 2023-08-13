Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Freddy Peralta, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 487 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-5) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

He has nine quality starts in 24 chances this season.

In 24 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Freeland

