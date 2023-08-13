How to Watch the White Sox vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Freddy Peralta, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 487 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-5) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- The right-hander allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
- He has nine quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- In 24 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Ian Hamilton
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Freeland
