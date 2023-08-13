Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) and the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (8-8) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (5-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have been victorious in 27, or 34.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 20 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (487 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule