The Chicago Sky (12-17) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Mystics (13-16) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 13 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Sky head into this contest on the heels of an 89-73 loss to the Liberty on Friday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is posting a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. And she is producing 10 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 42.3% of her shots from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 1.2 triples per contest.

Kahleah Copper is the Sky's top scorer (19 points per game, eighth in WNBA) and assist person (1.9), and contributes 4.3 rebounds.

Alanna Smith paces the Sky in rebounding (6.6 per game), and averages 9.8 points and 1.8 assists. She also delivers 1.4 steals (ninth in the WNBA) and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the league).

The Sky get 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Marina Mabrey.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 51.6% of her shots from the floor (sixth in league).

