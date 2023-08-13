The Chicago Sky (12-16) battle the Washington Mystics (13-15) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.3)

Washington (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Sky vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 14-13-0 against the spread this year.

Chicago has played 27 games this year, and 14 of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sky are sixth in the league on offense (80.9 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (83.5 points conceded).

On the glass, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (34.6 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Sky are seventh in the league in committing them (13.6 per game). They are seventh in forcing them (13.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

In 2023 the Sky are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.3%).

In 2023, Chicago has taken 31.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of Chicago's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 73.4% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.