At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Washington Mystics (13-16) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17) at 3:00 PM ET. The contest airs on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sky have compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 8-9.

Chicago is 9-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 28 times this season.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.