Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .196 with seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wisdom has had a hit in 32 of 76 games this season (42.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.2%).
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has an RBI in 20 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.167
|AVG
|.221
|.289
|OBP
|.291
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|12
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|17
|41/17
|K/BB
|55/11
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed four scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.