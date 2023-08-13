Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Mets.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
- He has homered in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has driven home a run in 14 games this year (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 of 60 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.280
|AVG
|.263
|.347
|OBP
|.314
|.364
|SLG
|.338
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went four scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
