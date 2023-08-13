Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .275 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- In 64.5% of his 110 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (31.8%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (14.5%).
- He has scored in 49 of 110 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|5
|.245
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.452
|SLG
|.316
|26
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|24
|RBI
|0
|43/18
|K/BB
|6/1
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.
